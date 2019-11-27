Brett Young offers fans a peek into his baby daughter’s "incredibly life-changing" first month

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAProud papa Brett Young and his wife, Taylor Mills, open up about life with a newborn in a new People article.

The couple’s daughter, Presley Elizabeth, was born in late October, but they admit that it feels like they’ve known her forever.

“Presley’s first month has been the most incredibly life-changing experience for both of us. Somehow, it has flown by, but at the same time, we can’t remember a day when she wasn’t here with us,” Brett says.

Taylor reveals that the couple enlisted a local Nashville artist to paint a mural on the wall of Presley’s nursery, as well as sweet pea flowers, a reference to her nickname.

Also, a snippet of her dad’s lyrics -- “In case you didn’t know/Baby, I’m crazy about you” -- from Brett’s 2017 hit, “In Case You Didn’t Know,” is written above Presley’s crib.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.