Brett Young spreads some early holiday cheer with ‘Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics’

Christmas came early for Brett Young fans this week, as the country star dropped his first-ever full holiday album, Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics.

A collaborations album that showcases musical guests like Darius Rucker, Colbie Caillat and Brett’s tour mates Maddie & Tae, the album revisits favorite holiday tunes from Brett’s own childhood. Among them are sweet, traditional holiday ballads like “Silver Bells” and “White Christmas,” as well as more lighthearted selections like “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late).”

Brett’s collaborators aren’t limited to the country genre. For example, he tapped Australian singer-songwriter Sam Fischer to join him on his version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

The festive magic will continue to roll on for Brett this holiday season. He’ll bring Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics to life with an upcoming CMT special, called CMT Christmas Crossroads with Brett Young and Friends.

More details on that are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

