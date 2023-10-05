Brett Young super-serves fans with “Dance With You”: “They like happy sad songs”

Courtesy of BMLG Records

Brett Young knows what his fans like, and that’s sad songs.

“My fans like sad songs. They like happy sad songs and they like sad, sad songs,” shares Brett.

That’s why he’s served up “Dance With You” as his latest single — a ballad that’s undeniably up their alley.

“I guess the method behind ‘Dance With You’ is that [it’s] a happy sad song because it doesn’t make you sad, but it makes you cry,” he notes. “When we play ‘Dance with You’ at the live show, it’s me and my wife and our wedding behind and pulling at heartstrings.”

In fact, evoking emotions and moving fans to tears is always at the forefront of Brett’s mind at his shows.

“My goal is basically to make you sad and cry or happy and cry for the entire show. And if I haven’t done that, I haven’t done my job,” he says.

“Dance With You” is off Brett’s latest album, Across The Sheets, out now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.