Brett Young to host livestream with Levi's, donate to COVID-19 relief fund

ABC/Mark LevineBrett Young is partnering with Levi's to support an important cause.

The "Sleep Without You" hitmaker is the star of Levi’s 5:01 Live Music Series tonight, hosting a virtual performance and Q&A session on Instagram Live. The initiative serves as a way to keep the music and conversation going as the country quarantines during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Brett's performance not only serves as a source of entertainment, he'll also donate $10,000 of performance earnings to the MusicCares COVID-19 Relief Fund to help his fellow artists, musicians and those working in the music industry who are in need, as the pandemic forces the shutdown of shows, tours and recording.

The livestream begins tonight at 8:01 p.m. ET.

Brett was previously quarantined on his tour bus for two weeks after returning from a trip to Europe, in an attempt to keep his wife, Taylor, and five-month-old daughter Presley safe. He was reunited with them late last week.

