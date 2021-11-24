Brett Young will reunite with Boyz II Men on the CMT Crossroads stage for his Christmas special

Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men and Brett Young perform at the 2019 CMT Music Awards; Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Brett Young dropped his first holiday album, Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics, this year, but that’s not all he’s doing to get into the holiday spirit.

Next month, the singer will bring his collaborations album to the stage for a televised special on CMT, called CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends. It’s a mash-up of a Christmas special and an episode of CMT Crossroads, which pairs artists from different genres together onstage.

That’s perfect for Brett’s album, which features a number of out-of-genre collaborations with acts like Christian artist Chris Tomlin and pop singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat.

The special also gives Brett a chance to team up with some performers who aren’t on his album, including Boyz II Men, the legendary R&B trio who joined Brett for an installment of CMT Crossroads back in 2019.

This time around, Brett and Boyz II Men are performing “This Christmas” — a seasonal classic that actually doesn’t appear on the track listing of Brett Young & Friends Sing the Chrismas Classics. The full special will air on CMT on Dec. 8, but ahead of the show, fans can check out a clip of the two acts’ rendition of the beloved holiday standard.

Other stars joining Brett for his CMT Christmas special include Gavin DeGraw, Maddie & Tae, Darius Rucker and more.

