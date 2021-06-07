Brett Young’s daughter is transfixed by the sound of her father’s voice

Brett Young

Brett Young and his wife Taylor have it pretty well figured out how to create an instant Brett Young fan.

It’s a process they stumbled upon before the birth of their oldest daughter, who’ll be two in October.

“The craziest thing is,” Brett explains, “my wife was given a gift when she was pregnant with Presley from, actually, [Florida Georgia Line‘s] Tyler Hubbard‘s wife, Hayley. And there are these things called BellyBuds… They’re like these sticky speakers — like headphones — that you can put on your stomach and play music for the baby.”

“So that plus her coming to my shows when she was pregnant, Presley knew my voice immediately,” he continues. “Since she’s been born, putting my music on will stop her from crying. So it was the most incredible thing. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

It’s a phenomenon Brett still finds almost unbelievable.

“She loves all music,” he observes. “She’ll dance to anybody’s songs, but if you put mine on, she stops in her tracks. It’s almost like she’s catatonic. It’s the most beautiful thing. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Now with their second daughter set to arrive in the coming days, they’re doing it all over again, and hoping for the same result.

“We’re using the BellyBuds with baby number two,” Brett says. “And honestly, it was kind of supernatural. I didn’t think it was possible. But [Presley] definitely knows Daddy’s voice for sure.”

Certain to be on heavy rotation is Brett’s latest album, Weekends Look a Little Different These Days, which came out Friday, featuring his latest number one, “Lady,” and his new hit, “Not Yet.”

