Brett Young’s hoping a Major League Baseball team will soon call Nashville home

Baseball has always been a big part of Brett Young’s life. As a teen, he even thought he’d pursue the sport professionally, and he was drafted to play on the Minnesota Twins after high school. But he chose to go to Ole Miss instead, where he played baseball for a year before getting sidelined by an elbow injury.

And while the singer’s very happy in his country music career, he’s found a way to incorporate his passion for baseball into his life, too. On Wednesday, he joined Music City Baseball’s Music Advisory Board, People reports. That means that Brett will have a hand in lobbying for a Major League team to officially make its home in Nashville.

“I would absolutely love bringing a team to Nashville that I could get behind and support and be a part of,” he explains. “I think it would be great for the city, and selfishly, it would be amazing for me to have a team here in town.”

Even though he’s not a professional ball player anymore, Brett says he learned a valuable skill set during his time on the field.

“As an adult, I realize that the most important thing that ever happened to me as a result of baseball was the work ethic that I learned,” he reflects. “It’s something that carried over to my music career and has served me very well, and I’ll always be grateful to baseball for that.”

In his new position on Music City Baseball’s Music Advisory Board, Brett’s in superstar company: Darius Rucker, Justin Timberlake and Luke Combs are also board members.

