Brian Kelley is “starting summer early” with his Made By the Water Tour

Brian Kelley is embarking on his first solo headlining tour this year.

The Florida Georgia Line member is setting sail on the 11-date Made By the Water Tour that takes him across the south throughout the spring. The tour kicks off on April 21 in his home state of Florida in Daytona Beach, followed by stops in Savannah, Charlotte, Birmingham, Baton Rogue and more before wrapping the trek in Little Rock, AR on May 19.

The tour is in support of Brian’s debut solo album, Sunshine State of Mind, released in June 2021.

“LETSGOOOOOOO I can’t wait to see everyone this spring! Me and the @theboatboysmusic starting summer early,” Brian writes on Instagram.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Brian has long been known as one half of FGL alongside band mate Tyler Hubbard. The duo takes center stage in a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame, Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong, opening on February 6.

