Brian Kelley promises a beachy good time with full-length debut, ‘Sunshine State of Mind’

Warner Music Nashville/Nasvhille South Records, Inc.

After dropping his BK’s Waves Pack EP this spring, Brian Kelley is continuing to share his solo music. Later this month, the singer-songwriter, who is one half of country superstar duo Florida Georgia Line, is putting out his 17-track full-length debut, Sunshine State of Mind.

Featuring the six songs included on his Waves Pack as well as a slew of new ones, Sunshine State of Mind is BK’s homage to his home state of Florida.

“They say write what you know, and this is the first time I really wrote for me. These songs are my babies, y’all,” he explains. “This project came from a very real place — my experiences as a kid in Florida, getting away and finally moving back — and it’s just been a very life-giving thing for me.”

Brian’s creative voice is evident in all aspects of the project: He co-wrote all 17 songs, and also co-produced the album with Corey Crowder. Now, he says, the end result is a window into who he is as an artist.

“I hope fans get to know a little more about me, hear my voice and that Sunshine State of Mind takes you on a dreamlike vacation as soon as you hit play,” he says, adding, “Welcome to Season One.”

Sunshine State of Mind drops on June 25, but is ready to preorder now. If you do, you’ll get access to two brand-new tracks, “Highway on the Water” and “Songs for You.”

