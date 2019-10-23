Brightline Expects to Double Ridership with Three New South Florida Stations

Brightline executive say they expect to more than double the system’s annual ridership in coming years with the addition of stations at Boca Raton, Aventura and PortMiami.

According to the company’s recent financial filing, “We believe the three new stations … will contribute over 2 million incremental annual passengers once ridership at these stations ramps up and stabilizes.”

The high-speed rail line, which is still being re-branded as Virgin Trains USA, considers the three new stations to be top priorities as it also builds a 170-mile rail extension to Orlando International Airport.

Company spokesman Ben Porritt says Brightline determined the passenger figures from “independent and internal ridership studies in addition to traffic software and traffic patterns,” and also based on when the stations become operational and have established track records.

Brightline currently has stations in downtown West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

It is now pursuing marketing partnerships with cruise lines, as the financial filing states, “A large number of cruise passengers originate from points north of Miami and are potential customers for our new train-to-port product.”

PortMiami’s cruise passenger traffic is projected to increase from 5.6 million in 2018 to more than 9 million within the next five years.

The rail system carried 701,061 riders through last month, according to the filing. That number is more than double the 340,456 passengers from the same period last year.

The company has reached preliminary agreements with Miami-Dade County for its new Aventura and PortMiami stations. In addition, the Boca Raton City Council voted unanimously last month to pursue an agreement with Brightline to build a station in the city’s business and shopping district. As part of that deal, the city would pay for a parking garage.

Neither the company nor the city mentioned cost figures for the planned Boca Raton station.

Brightline says Miami-Dade County will spend about $77 million to buy land and build the Aventura station.

As for the PortMiami station, Brightline says it would build the facility on an acre of land for which the company would pay the county millions in rent, according to a memorandum from Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez to commissioners.