Brightline suspends South Florida train service for months

The Brightline has announced that they will be suspending operations between Miami and West Palm Beach “for the coming months” because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Construction on the West Palm Beach to Orlando route will continue. Work is also moving forward on adding two stations in Miami-Dade County and one in Boca Raton.
As South Florida starts its phased re-opening, the team at Brightline is monitoring current events and evaluating scenarios for providing passenger service. However, we do not anticipate resuming operations in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/rxLnkPsUCH
— Brightline (@GoBrightline) May 20, 2020