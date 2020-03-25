Brightline Temporarily Suspends Service Due to Coronavirus

Brightline, the high-speed rail system that runs through South Florida, has shut down, possibly for months, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced late Wednesday afternoon.

The final northbound departure from Miami departed at 5:50 p.m.

“Although a difficult decision, we have decided to temporarily suspend Brightline service in the best interest of the entire South Florida community as we all seek to flatten the curve,” said company president Patrick Goddard.