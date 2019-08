A Virgin train, formerly known as Brightline, and and an SUV collided in Lantana during the Tuesday morning rush hour. Fortunately the driver survived.

It happened around 7:14 a.m. at Old Dixie Highway and East Central.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the driver of the SUV managed to get out before the train hit and only suffered minor injuries.

The train had 31 passengers on board. No one was hurt.

The westbound lanes of Central remain blocked in the area.