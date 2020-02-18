Brightline Train Involved in Deadly Crash in Pompano

BSO homicide investigators are looking into the death of a person who was killed Tuesday morning in a fiery crash involving a Brightline train in Pompano Beach.

The crash was reported in the area of Atlantic Boulevard and North Dixie Highway.

At least one person is dead after an accident involving an SUV and a @GoBrightline train in @mypompanobeach. A Brightline spokesman told us the driver went around the arms at the railroad crossing. @WPLGLocal10 https://t.co/NQZBo2u2r9 pic.twitter.com/XBcv43GLXw — Ian Margol (@IanMargolWPLG) February 18, 2020

According to Brightline spokesman Mike Hicks, the vehicle went around the gates that were already lowered as the train was approaching and was struck by the train.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue officials said the vehicle caught fire after the crash.

Passengers were off-loaded from the train and directed to a nearby bus.

There were no reports of any injured passengers on the train.