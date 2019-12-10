Bring My Flowers Now: Tanya Tucker to headline CMT's 2020 Next Women of Country Tour

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LATanya Tucker will headline the CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour in 2020, named after her Grammy-nominated song from her While I’m Livin’ album.

Brandy Clark, Shooter Jennings, Aubrie Sellers, Erin Enderlin, Hailey Whitters, Madison Kozak, and Walker County will join Tanya for the run that kicks off February 5 in Vienna, Virginia.

Tickets for most dates go on sale this Friday, with more shows to be added in the coming weeks. You can find out more at both CMT.com and TanyaTucker.com.

The legend famous for “Delta Dawn” is the most-nominated country artist at next month’s Grammys, where she’ll vie for four trophies.

