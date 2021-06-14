Bringing joy: Brett Eldredge announces the Good Day Tour

Greg Noire

Brett Eldredge is ready for a “Good Day” on tour.

Named after his current single, Brett will embark on the Good Day Tour this fall. Kicking off on September 16 in Cleveland, Ohio, the Illinois native will make stops at venues and amphitheaters in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Denver and many other cities before wrapping on November 6 in Verona, New York.

“Kiss Somebody” singer and Kelsea Ballerini‘s husband, Morgan Evans, joins Brett as a supporting act.

The “Don’t Ya” singer is also prepared to go abroad next year for a European leg of the tour, with appearances in Glasgow, London, Berlin and more throughout the month of May. The international trek begins on May 2 in Glasgow and concludes on May 16 in Amsterdam.

“The Good Day tour will by far be the most appreciative and grateful experience of my career because I miss playing music so much,” Brett says in a statement. “I miss the human connection, the fan to fan connection, the people out there singing their hearts out who travel from all over the place to come together as a group, and be there with each other to smile, laugh and sing. The Good Day Tour is going to bring a lot of joy to people and one of those especially being me, because I cannot wait.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

