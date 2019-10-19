British lawmakers delay vote on Brexit deal

British lawmakers have voted to postpone a vote on the terms of the UK’s departure from the European Union.

In a dramatic Saturday sitting of the parliament, Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to secure enough backing to hold a vote on the Brexit deal he negotiated in Brussels on Thursday.

In a 322-306 vote, British lawmakers agreed to revisit the proposed Brexit deal next week.

Prime Minister Johnson says he will still try to meet his deadline at the of this month.

However, he may have to ask the EU for an extension beyond the October 31st deadline if British lawmakers continue to withhold their approval.

The move comes after lawmakers backed a motion to rule out a no-deal exit during a rare Saturday sitting of the parliament.