British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Hospitalized with COVID-19

Due to a persistent high temperature ten days after being diagnosed with coronavirus British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 55, has been hospitalized for testing.

According to reports, the Prime Minister is still battling COVID-19 and its symptoms such as fever and cough.

Reports are that this was not an emergency admission but that Johnson was admitted to hospital for testing and monitoring.

Meanwhile 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth address the nation today. It was a rare speech given by the queen who wanted to reassure England that there is light at the end of the tunnel with the virus and that “we shall succeed.” Her son, Prince Charles, 71, was also diagnosed with the coronavirus seven days ago and is now reportedly out of self-isolation.