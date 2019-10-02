Bronx Zoo says woman who snuck into lions den could’ve been killed

The Bronx Zoo says the woman who is seen in a now-viral video trespassing inside its lion enclosure on Saturday could have been killed.

“This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death, a Bronx zoo spokesperson said. “Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff, and animals safe.”

The unidentified woman is seen a video taken by a bystander at the exhibit dancing and waving her hands seemingly taunting the lion.

According to the NYPD, The Bronx Zoo filed a complaint for criminal trespass.
It is unclear how the woman got over the barrier or how long she was

Neither the woman nor the lion were injured in the incident.

SHARE