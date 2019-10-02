Bronx Zoo says woman who snuck into lions den could’ve been killed

The Bronx Zoo says the woman who is seen in a now-viral video trespassing inside its lion enclosure on Saturday could have been killed.

“This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death, a Bronx zoo spokesperson said. “Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff, and animals safe.”

The unidentified woman is seen a video taken by a bystander at the exhibit dancing and waving her hands seemingly taunting the lion.

According to the NYPD, The Bronx Zoo filed a complaint for criminal trespass.

It is unclear how the woman got over the barrier or how long she was

Neither the woman nor the lion were injured in the incident.