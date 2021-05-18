Brothers Osborne among performers at 2021 Concert for Love and Acceptance

Natalie Osborne

Ty Herndon‘s Concert for Love and Acceptance is returning for the seventh consecutive year.

Created by Ty and GLAAD in 2015 shortly after the “What Mattered Most” singer revealed he’s gay, the annual event raises money to support LGBTQ youth and families.

Brothers Osborne are set to perform at the virtual event, along with LoCash, Tenille Townes, Terri Clark, Rissi Palmer, Tony Award-winning Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth and more. Other artists will be added to the lineup in the coming weeks.

T.J. Osborne came out as gay earlier this year, drawing an outpouring of support from the Nashville community, including from Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert and many others.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to GLAAD, MusiCares and the Oasis Center in Nashville.

“This event comes from my heart, and I hope it continues to resonate with people all around the world as we spread a message of acceptance for all people and work toward a world where only love remains,” Ty says in a statement.

The Concert For Love and Acceptance will stream on CMT’s Facebook and YouTube channels on June 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

