Brothers Osborne, Darius Rucker & more booked for ACM Party for a Cause

ACM Party for a Cause is drawing several country stars to its lineup.

Darius Rucker and Brothers Osborne — who were named Duo of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards — are among the performers who will take the stage at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on August 23. The annual live event benefits ACM Lifting Lives, the ACM’s charitable arm that provides aid to members of the country music community through grants, health programs and more.

Travis Denning, Sara Evans, Blanco Brown and Caylee Hammack will also perform.

Party for a Cause will take place in Nashville for the second year in a row the night before the ACM Honors, which will be at the Ryman Auditorium on August 24. Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert and Shania Twain are among the honorees.

