Brothers Osborne have "All Night" — and all day — to paint and enjoy a new home

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LA

With live shows on hold for now, Brothers Osborne have found themselves with some time on their hands. In fact, TJ and John say it's the first time they can remember when they've had the chance to pursue anything other than the career that they love.

"I think it's the first time we've ever done anything non-musically to pass the time," TJ tells ABC Audio. "I mean, it's always music, music, music."

But ever since the wheels on the tour bus stopped turning, TJ's been able to enjoy one of the perks of his success.

"I just moved into a new home at the end of last year," he reveals, "And I've been getting... all of the little tiny trinkets...set to how I like it. I've had some rooms set up and I tore everything out and would redo it another way -- those little fine things that make a house feel like a home."

"Typically, I don't have the time to really do that kind of stuff," he explains, "or I'm home and I don't want to. So I've done a lot of that, and hung out with our friends and family a lot."

Meanwhile, John's been picking up his paintbrushes.

"I've always loved art, ever since I was a kid, but then...music became everything," he says. "And it's nice to do something just because you want to do it."

"You know, I'm not painting because I have to get this hung in an exhibit or I have to do this because of any other reason than just feeling like I want to do it," he adds. "It's been great. It's been a creative exercise."

Brothers Osborne just put out their new single, "All Night," with their third album set to follow.

By Stephen Hubbard

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.