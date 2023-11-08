Brothers Osborne on their longtime CMA Awards love

ABC

Brothers Osborne have already notched five wins for CMA Vocal Duo of the Year, and they’re nominated for their sixth one this year.

In a recent interview with ABC Audio, the pair’s John and TJ discussed their longstanding CMA love and the potential secret to their victories.

“I would guess, like, we’re really good huggers, and we like to give people a good hug. I’m telling you, that goes a long way,” John says in jest. “But I don’t know. I mean, we do our thing. I don’t really think about it too much.”

“We’ve been in Nashville for a long time,” adds TJ. “So, I think people have seen us around. John was in a different band before this. I was out doing solo stuff. And I think the fact that we’ve come here together as brothers and doing this and people have gotten to know us over the years, I don’t know. I guess they just want to see us do well. But I certainly appreciate it.”

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

