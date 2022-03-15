Brothers Osborne performing at Grammy Awards

ABC

The first round of Grammy broadcast performers has been announced, and one nominated country act has made the list.

Brothers Osborne will take the stage during the 64th annual ceremony,k where they’re up for two of the night’s awards: Best Country Album, for Skeletons, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, for “Younger Me.”

“You won’t want to miss it…” the Brothers tease on Twitter about the performance.

The duo performed at the Grammys for the first time in 2018, singing “Tears in Heaven” alongside Maren Morris and Eric Church as part of a tribute to the victims of the mass shooting at Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

Brandi Carlile and Lil Nas X are among the other artists who will perform when the Grammy Awards air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.