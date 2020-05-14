Brothers Osborne, Riley Green among the artists rounding out Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam’s full lineup

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAAfter revealing Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Lynyrd Skynyrd as headlining artists last week, Florida festival Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam is moving ahead with its plans for its 2020 event, and has now revealed the full line-up.

Brothers Osborne, Riley Green, Jordan Davis, Tenille Townes and Cole Swindell are all on deck to perform during the three-day festival, which is planned for September 4-6 in Panama City Beach. Other performing artists include Lindsay Ell, John Langston, Cody Jinks, Joe Nichols, CJ Solar, Billy Ray Cyrus, Walker Hayes, Ryan Hurd and more.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s an uncertain time to be planning a music festival, and more artists are announcing cancellations than booking new tour dates these days. Still, Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam says they’re working hard to make sure the event is safe for fans and performers alike.

For example, they’re planning to swap out physical ticketing and cash purchase options for Radio-Frequency Identification wristbands, as well as placing hand-washing stations throughout the grounds and implementing a rigorous cleaning regimen.

Tickets for the 2020 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam are available now.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.