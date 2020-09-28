Brothers Osborne warn fans to "get ready" for "All Night" video

EMI Records Nashville

Brothers Osborne is gearing up to release the video for their song “All Night,” and they’re offering fans a teaser.

On Monday, the CMA Award-winning duo announced that the “All Night” video will be dropping on Wednesday, sharing a short teaser on Instagram to satiate fans until then.

The brief clip shows the twosome performing the song inside a spotlight-filled studio that casts them in all different types of lighting, including neon.

In the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it last clip, the guys are drenched in neon colors, including John Osborne‘s beard dyed bright orange, while their band mates are turned into neon green skeletons.

“New video Wednesday, get ready,” they hint in the caption. “HELL YES,” writes Morgane Stapleton, singer and wife of Chris Stapleton, with Brandi Carlile adding, “This sounds RAD!!!!”

“All Night” is the lead single off the Brothers’ upcoming album, Skeletons, set for release on October 9.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.