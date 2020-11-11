Brothers Osborne wouldn’t mind losing CMA Vocal Duo of the Year to Maddie & Tae

CMA/ABC

Over the past several years of CMA Awards, the Vocal Duo of the Year category has increasingly become anybody’s game.



Brooks & Dunn had a longstanding lockdown on the trophy between 1992 and 2006, winning every year save for 2000. But more recently, different duos have taken turns holding the title for a couple of years at a time.



That’s true for 2020 nominees Brothers Osborne, who’ve won three times before in the category. This year, they’re going up against Brooks & Dunn as well as Florida Georgia Line and Dan + Shay, two more acts who’ve won in the past, as well as Maddie & Tae.



If the latter duo wins, it’ll be their first-ever Vocal Duo victory. Brothers Osborne band mates TJ and John Osborne agree it would be well-deserved.



“I mean, they just had a big number-one song, and I would love to see them win it,” TJ points out. “Don’t get me wrong, the narcissist in me would love to take it.”

But if the category’s history of sharing the trophy has taught them anything, it’s that country music truly is about supporting each other, he goes on to say.



“It’s cool that we can celebrate each other and have those moments. It doesn’t have to be around us all the time. That’s the thing I love about this community,” TJ notes. “That’s ultimately why it does feel like a big family.”



The 2020 CMAs take place tonight on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.