Broward Allows Nonprofits, More Businesses to Reopen

Business owners and customers in Broward received some more good news Thursday.

County officials issued an executive order that allows nonprofit organizations, dog groomers, and nearly any other business to reopen. Gyms, however, are required to remain closed.

The order from Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry allows “every nonprofit, retail and commercial establishment” to get back to doing business.

It allows county and city staff “to enter establishments in areas that are open to the public,” in order to ensure that businesses are complying with the rules, which could include capacity, social distancing, face masks and sanitizing.

The county’s shutdowns went into effect in March, as the coronavirus began spreading in the region.