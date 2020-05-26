Broward Beaches and Zoo Miami Reopen this week

Beaches in Broward County will re open today finally and will open next Monday in Miami Dade.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis says he has seen videos of people at beaches in other counties not following social distancing guidelines.

The mayor says that keeping beaches closed through Memorial Day was the best move.

Beaches will be open from sunrise to sunset today and while exercise activities, like swimming and walking are allowed, sunbathing is not.

As South Florida slowly begins to reopen under ‘New Normal’ guidelines, Miami-Dade County will reopen Zoo Miami to visitors on Monday June 1 with limited capacity and safety requirements.

However, if you are a Zoo Miami member, you’ll be admitted early from Wednesday May 27 – 31.

The Zoo is limiting its daily capacity to ensure social distancing.

It has also installed one-way only directional floor decals in several exhibits including the Wings of Asia, Critter Connection, Amazon and Beyond, and Florida: Mission Everglades.