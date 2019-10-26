Broward County firefighter murder suspects linked to attempted murder in Lantana

Three men linked to the murder of an off-duty firefighter are expected to appear in court on Saturday.

The Broward County Sheriff’s said the suspects were also involved in an attempted murder, which occurred the same evening.

BSO worked closely with the Lantana Police Department to identify the suspects and link them to each crime.

The suspects have been identified as Torrey Holston, 19, of West Palm Beach, Marco Rico, 32, of Royal Palm Beach, and Jose Garcia Romero, 20, of Greenacres.

Holston was taken into custody on Thursday, according to BSO.

Marco Rico, 32, of Royal Palm Beach, and Jose Garcia Romero, 20, of Greenacres, were arrested Friday on an attempted murder charge.

BSO identified Holston as the alleged shooter and Romero and Rico as suspected accomplices in the murder of 39-year-old firefighter and paramedic Christopher Randazzo.

They are facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy.

It is unclear what charges the suspects will face in the separate attempted murder case at this time.

Related content: