Broward County Issues Shelter-in-Place Order

Broward County issued a shelter-in-place order on Thursday, urging residents not to leave their homes unless it is to complete “essential activities.”

Under the order issued by County Administrator Bertha Henry, “individuals are strongly urged to remain home other than to engage in essential activities, which are the minimum activities necessary to conduct Minimum Business Operations or to engage in or patronize Essential Businesses.”

Emergency Order 20-03 urges residents to Shelter in Place. Everyone is strongly urged to remain home other than to engage in essential activities. https://t.co/1b7kB4sBRP pic.twitter.com/qGmANQSo0U — Broward County Government (@BrowardCounty) March 26, 2020

Residents may leave their homes to go places such as grocery stores, doctor’s offices, pharmacies, and child care centers, among other “essential locations.”

In addition, outdoor exercise that complies with social distancing guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is allowed.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 504 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Broward County, which is second only to Miami-Dade County in the state.

67 people have been hospitalized because of the virus in Broward County, and three have died.