Broward County Jail Inmate with Coronavirus Dies at Hospital

A Broward jail inmate who was being treated for coronavirus has died, officials announced Wednesday.

The inmate was identified as 64-year-old Alan Pollock by the Broward Public Defender’s Office, which had been representing him.

Records show that Pollock was a convicted sex offender who was jailed for a probation violation. He was jailed last month after being accused with changing his address without permission. Pollock was most recently held at the North Broward jail in Pompano Beach.

“An inmate was being hospitalized and treated for COVID-19. He passed away yesterday evening,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said Wednesday. “His cause of death is pending investigation at this time.”

Broward County’s jails, which house more than 3,000 inmates, have had at least five inmates test positive for COVID-19, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says all new inmates are being screened for the virus before they are placed into the inmate population. Inmates are also being told to follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for washing hands, refraining from touching their faces, and reporting symptoms immediately.

Additionally, all in-person jail visitations have ended and have been substituted by video visitations.

The Sheriff’s Office says Pollock showed no signs of having coronavirus when he was arrested in mid-March.

On March 31, during a routine screening, he declined to take a medical test that was not tied to coronavirus.

He was then moved from the jail’s infirmary to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. He tested positive for coronavirus at the hospital on April 1.

The Broward Public Defenders’ Office says Pollock died at Northwest Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon.

A March 19 court filing states that Public Defender Howard Finkelstein had tried to have him released from jail last month, citing coronavirus concerns.

According to executive chief public defender Gordon Weekes, the motion for Pollock’s release was denied possibly due to his previous offenses.

“We knew there was going to be a certain population that was going to be immune-compromised and vulnerable to contracting the virus,” Weekes says “We have to make sure these folks who have to remain in jail are being properly tested, properly distanced from other inmates and afforded appropriate medical care so they can survive exposure to this disease.”