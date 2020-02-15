Broward County man attacked two girls with machete

Police say a 47-year-old man tried to attack his daughters– ages 10 and 17 — with a machete on Friday morning.

Lauderhill police say he also tried to attack the girls’ mother. The girls were taken to the hospital after suffering from wounds on their upper bodies. The mother was not injured.

The younger girl is the man’s daughter, while the teen is the daughter of the man’s estranged wife, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.

Police did not say what prompted the attack.

The man fled the scene after, but later turned himself in to officials at the Broward County Jail. He faces two counts of attempted murder.

The condition of the girls was not released.