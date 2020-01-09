Broward County Man Threatened To Kill Donald Trump

A Broward County man is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening to kill President Donald Trump in response to killing Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, according to court records.

Chauncy Devonte Lump,26, was reportedly on Facebook live as “Blackman vs America” and making threats to the President.

A Facebook employee reached out to Broward Sheriff’s Office and told them that Lump was seen in the video saying “he killed my leader, and I have to kill him. I am ready for Donald,” and “the Feds are watching. I am not afraid of the Feds.” “Please tell me where is Donald Trump. I need to find the Donald and if I don’t find him I have to blow up Broward County,”

In the video he was also holding what appeared to be a loaded AK-47, according to the arrest report.

Lump told Broward officials that the threats were a “joke.”

He was arrested and is facing a federal charge along with a county charge of making a false bomb report.

Lump’s was set at $100,000 and is ordered to appear in court on Friday.