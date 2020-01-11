Broward County man who allegedly threatened to kill President Trump appears in federal court

A Broward County security officer appeared in federal court Friday afternoon after he made threats to kill the President and bomb Broward.

26-year-old Chauncy Devonte Lump was on Facebook live streaming and made comments such as “He killed my leader, and I have to kill him. I am ready for Donald,” and “I need to find the Donald, because if I don’t find him, I am going to have to blow up Broward County,” according to the complaint.

Police say Lump made the video following the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Authorities arrested Lump and he is facing a federal charge along with a county charge of making a false bomb report.

On Friday the judge ruled no bond for Lump. His next hearing is on Wednesday January 15th.