Broward County officials investigate the death of a two-month-old

Officials in Broward County are currently investigating the death of a two-month-old infant.

According to the report, the infant was found unresponsive at a home in West Lake Thursday afternoon.

He was then taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood where he was later pronounced dead.

Information surrounding the infant’s death has not been released at this time, however, officials did report that there were several other children being cared for in the home at the time of the death.

Officials also reported that those children have since been released to their own families.