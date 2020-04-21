Broward Deputies Vote “No Confidence” in Sheriff Gregory Tony

Deputies have overwhelmingly voted no confidence in Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony according to their union.

The no confidence vote punctuates a tense couple weeks between deputies and Sheriff Tony stemming from the availability of personal protective equipment in the department during the coronavirus pandemic. It could also be a blow to Tony’s re-election chances later this year against ousted Sheriff Scott Israel.

The Broward branch of the International Union of Police Associations announced that of 786 ballots cast among road deputies and sergeants, 693 voted no confidence in Tony (88%). In a separate ballot of lieutenants, 28 voted no confidence while five voted in favor of Tony.

The symbolic measure doesn’t officially change Tony’s status, but the union said it plans to sit down with its board members to discuss the next course of action.does threaten his future as Broward sheriff.

BREAKING: A deputies’ union decided with a vote Monday that it has no confidence in Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony amid a dispute over protective gear. https://t.co/iqIAw3lKBx pic.twitter.com/0CGmsxZxIO — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) April 20, 2020

Tony issued the following statement in response:

“The command staff and I have worked tirelessly to keep all the men and women of BSO safe during this unprecedented pandemic. We have established procedures to limit exposure to COVID-19 in all areas of operations and have worked to give all of the BSO family the necessary tools to protect themselves as we continue to protect the community. I want to say to the deputies, I hear your concerns. Following today’s vote, my commitment is unwavering and our mission remains clear. It’s time to unite and work together to continue providing the highest level of professional public safety services to our Broward County community.”