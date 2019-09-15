Broward Deputy Responding to I-95 Crash Hits Off-Duty Deputy, Driver

A crash on I-95 in Deerfield Beach Friday night appears to have caused another accident, ultimately involving two deputies.

According to a report, a Broward Sheriff’s deputy responding to a crash involving a Toyota Corolla on the highway hit an off-duty Sheriff’s Office deputy who had stopped to help the Toyota’s driver.

Veda Coleman-Wright, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, says the Toyota’s driver and the off-duty deputy were standing on the shoulder next to the guardrail. That is when the responding deputy lost control, side-swiped another Sheriff’s Office vehicle, and then hit the pair standing on the side of the highway.

Coleman-Wright adds that the roadway was wet at the time of the crash.

The names of the deputies and the driver involved in the incident have not been disclosed.

The deputy has been treated and released. However, Coleman-Wright is unsure whether the driver of the Toyota has also been released from the hospital, but says the injuries are not life-threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, while the Broward Sheriff’s Office investigates the part involving the deputy.