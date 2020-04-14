Broward ER Doctor Loses Custody of Child During Pandemic

PLANTATION, FLA. — A Broward County emergency room physician who is caring for coronavirus patients has reportedly temporarily lost the ability to care for her own child as her ex-husband has petitioned for custody until the threat of transmission is over.

The judge ruled that because Dr. Theresa Greene is dealing with coronavirus patients at a South Florida hospital, she could pose a health risk to her child. Greene argued that she is capable of keeping her daughter safe and shouldn’t have to choose between her child and the oath she took as a physician.

The divorced doctor is now making a passionate plea to be reunited with her child.

The spread of COVID-19 has had heartbreaking consequences across South Florida, but for Dr. Greene, none is more painful than losing custody of her daughter.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Bernard Shapiro temporarily granted full custody to the girl’s father until it’s believed the virus could be no longer a major threat.

Greene, a physician at Westside Regional Medical Center in Plantation, said she divorced her husband two years ago.

She tells WSVN in Miami that she wants her daughter to be able to say her mother did all she could in the fight against the virus.

“I want her, when she grows up, to be proud of me for abiding by the oath I took when I went into medicine, but I also know that she needs me now,” she said.

Greene argued she is capable of keeping her daughter safe.

“I know what I’m doing. This isn’t the first communicable disease that I’ve encountered,” she said, “and yes, it is severe, and there’s danger, and we’re being very careful.”

The couple had split time evenly with their daughter until last week, when Shapiro handed down the temporary order.

Greene said she’s been seeing coronavirus patients since mid-March and that her hospital has an adequate supply of personal protective equipment.

The ex-husband’s attorney also said concedes that every day their daughter loses with her mother will be made up, and that the two can make daily video calls until then.