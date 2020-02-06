Broward Firefighter Accused of Attempted Murder

A lieutenant with the Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue Department was arrested Thursday morning on an attempted murder charge.

Lorne Brown allegedly fired a gun into a car, hitting a man at a neighborhood block party in Cooper City last weekend. Authorities say the man who was shot, 22-year-old Simeon Brown, survived.

At about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Simeon Brown drove through a neighborhood near Southwest 91st Terrace and Southwest 52nd Court. He then turned down a road that was blocked with cones, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Brown’s friend was following in another car, and they both drove around the cones through the block party, the Sheriff’s Office says.

An argument ensued between neighbors in the street and the men in the cars. One of the neighbors kicked one of the cars as they started driving away, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Simeon Brown and his friend later returned to the block party, where the neighbors and fire lieutenant Brown had their firearms drawn.

The people in the street ordered the men to get out of the car, the Sheriff’s Office says. Shortly thereafter, Lorne Brown shot into the car, striking Simeon Brown in the arm.

Despite being hit, the victim continued driving through the block party, hit a few cars, and then stopped in a yard. The Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue took him to a hospital.

Lorne Brown was processed into the Broward Main Jail on Thursday morning. He is facing charges of premeditated attempted first-degree murder, shooting into a vehicle and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Records show that Margate’s commission recognized Lorne Brown last summer for his 15 years of service with the agency.

He has been suspended with pay from the fire department.