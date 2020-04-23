Broward Football and Track Coach Charged with Molesting Teen Girl

A Broward County football and track coach is accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl and trying to arrange a meetup for oral sex.

Hollywood Police say they arrested 37-year-old Jocques Jerrod Richardson, who works as a volunteer with the Hallandale Beach Police Athletic League and Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory High School, this week.

The girl was a member of the police athletic league’s running club.

According to police, Richardson, who is known as “Coach Joc,” sent the girl messages through texts and social media. He also asked her about her sexual experiences over the phone.

An undercover officer impersonating the teen arranged the meetup. Richardson was arrested Wednesday when he went to the “girl’s” home.

He faces multiple charges, including two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, one count of traveling to meet a minor for an illegal sex act, two counts of obscene communication to a solicit child for unlawful sex act, and one count of offenses against students.

Detectives ask any additional victims or anyone who has information about Richardson’s actions to call (954) 764-4357 or (954) 967-4411.

Additionally, tipsters may email or text information to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl or call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.