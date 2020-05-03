Broward Home Invader Struggles with Woman Before Fleeing

Police are searching for a home invader who allegedly knocked at the door of a Broward home and forced his way inside, only to have the senior resident fight back.

Detectives have identified the suspect as 23-year-old Bailewa Davis.

They say Davis got in about 9 p.m. Monday, when a woman answered the door of the house in the 8400 block of Northwest 27th Drive in Coral Springs. The two struggled and the suspect ran east on Northwest 27th Street headed towards Riverside Drive, according to police.

The doorbell security camera recorded Davis on video. He is described as being about 5-foot-8, with dreadlocks and a goatee. In addition, he was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.