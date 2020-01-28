Broward Judge Removes Antonio Brown from House Arrest

Former NFL star Antonio Brown is no longer on house arrest at his Broward County home.

Judge frees Antonio Brown from house arrest:https://t.co/T3wM7xsY1H — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2020

A Broward County judge today granted Brown’s request to remove his ankle monitor.

Brown is charged with felony burglary and battery after police say he and a trainer assaulted a mover he had hired at his home in Hollywood. Brown will be allowed to travel within the U.S., but is required to keep in daily contact with pretrial services.

He remains free on $110-thousand bond and was also ordered to give up his passport and guns and undergo drug, alcohol and mental health testing.