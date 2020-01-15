Broward Man Accused of Threatening to Kill President Trump Denied Bond

A Broward County man who is accused of threatening to kill President Trump in a Facebook Live video was denied bond in Fort Lauderdale federal court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office had asked that Chauncy Devonte Lump be held on pre-trial detention, arguing that he is a danger to the community. Judge Patrick Hunt agreed.

The 26-year-old is facing a federal charge of threats against the President of the United States, in addition to a county charge of making a false bomb report.

The criminal complaint states that he posted a seven-minute video on Facebook Live on January 3 under the username “BlackMan Vs America,” in which he threatened multiple times to kill the President.

“He killed my leader, and I have to kill him. I am ready for Donald,” Lump says in the video.

According to authorities, Lump made the video in response to the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by an American drone strike in Baghdad, Iraq earlier this month.

“I need to find the Donald, because if I don’t find him, I am going to have to blow up Broward County,” Lump adds, according to the complaint.

The report also states that Lump had “what appears to be a loaded AK-47” in the Facebook Live.

Lump admitted to law enforcement officials that he made the video and told them “the threats in the video were intended to be a joke,” according to the criminal complaint.

“However, at no point in the video did Lump claim he was joking,” the complaint adds.

Court records show that Lump lives in an Oakland Park apartment and holds a concealed weapon/firearm permit in Florida. He is also licensed and employed as a security officer.