Broward Man Arrested When Laser Pointer Beam Targets Sheriff’s Helicopter

A Broward County man received a visit he apparently did not expect this week, when he aimed his laser pointer beam at law enforcement officials flying above.

According to an arrest report, 35-year-old Lauderdale Lakes resident Stephen Ramoo wanted to test how far his new $60 laser would travel last Tuesday from the top floor of an apartment building in the 4200 block of Northwest 41st Street. However, investigators say he went too far when he targeted a Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter in the sky near him.

The helicopter was assisting sheriff’s deputies who were checking on a silent alarm at Park Lakes Elementary School.

The crew alerted deputies on the ground when they saw the green beam aimed at their chopper. They also recorded the man and directed the deputies to his location.

Ramoo admitted to pointing the laser and said that he threw the device from the fourth floor and went inside as deputies arrived. He added that the laser pointer may have ended up in a large tree.

He was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony of pointing a laser device at someone operating a motor vehicle, boat or aircraft, and was later released from the Broward County Jail on a $1,000 bond.