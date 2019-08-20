Broward Man Attacks Trash Picker with Sword

They say that ‘one man’s trash is another man’s treasure’, but in Oakland Park, one guy took it a little too far after pulling a sword on another man.

BSO officers are looking for the man who attacked a jogger with a sword over a trash cart. Surveillance video shows the altercation between the Oakland Park man and a jogger when the jogger tries to take a plastic dump cart that was thrown out. That men is seen approaching then slashing at the jogger with an unsheathed sword before he sees that he is on camera. Later, a woman, who police think knows the sword-wielding man, is seen taking the cart and yelling at the jogger. There is no word on whether the jogger suffered any injuries.