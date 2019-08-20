They say that ‘one man’s trash is another man’s treasure’, but in Oakland Park, one guy took it a little too far after pulling a sword on another man.
BSO officers are looking for the man who attacked a jogger with a sword over a trash cart. Surveillance video shows the altercation between the Oakland Park man and a jogger when the jogger tries to take a plastic dump cart that was thrown out. That men is seen approaching then slashing at the jogger with an unsheathed sword before he sees that he is on camera. Later, a woman, who police think knows the sword-wielding man, is seen taking the cart and yelling at the jogger. There is no word on whether the jogger suffered any injuries.
Broward Man Attacks Trash Picker with Sword
They say that ‘one man’s trash is another man’s treasure’, but in Oakland Park, one guy took it a little too far after pulling a sword on another man.