Broward man charged for killing peeping tom outside girlfriend’s home

A Florida man was charged with manslaughter for fatally beating a peeping tom who had been watching him, and his girlfriend have sex through a window.

Victor Vickery was charged Thursday in connection with the July 2018 death of 57-year-old Assad Akar.

The 30-year-old and his girlfriend were in bed at her house when they heard a sound, which they’ve reportedly heard before.

Vickery went outside and found Akar, who had a criminal record for peeping.

Shortly after, a fight ensued, and Vickery’s girlfriend called 911.

Vickery told Fort Lauderdale police that he punched and kicked Akar “a few times” in response to being attacked.

Akar died at the hospital later that evening.

Vickery is currently in jail on a $100,000 bond.

He is also charged with sexual battery in a separate incident that occurred a month after Akar’s death.