Broward Man in Wheelchair Struck by Lightning, More Storms Likely Today

Dangerous lightning has struck another South Florida resident.

A wheelchair-bound Broward man was hit by lightning yesterday in Pompano Beach in Leisureville on West Golf Boulevard.

The 38-year-old was found unconscious and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The storm also brought flooding to the area, and more storms are expected today and throughout the week.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER Monday morning will be mostly rain-free but afternoon showers, storms forecast in South Florida.