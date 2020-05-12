Broward Mayor Wants County to Reopen Monday

Broward County Commissioners are meeting to draft a Phase I plan to get some businesses back open by Monday. Governor Desantis allowed the other counties to begin reopening last week. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties have had the highest number of cases and deaths due to coronavirus in the state.

Broward County leaders spent Monday afternoon discussing a possible plan to reopen the area by May 18th, coinciding with neighboring Miami-Dade County’s planned reopening.

According to Broward County Mayor Dale Holness says, “The sentiment is that, whether or not Miami goes on the 18th, we will go on the 18th.”

Holness said the specific rules for the different industries are still being ironed out and will be released soon. “We’re looking at beauty salons, hair salons, nail salons, restaurants opening on the 18th.” Businesses that don’t comply with the guidelines will be shutdown according to commissioners.

Retail businesses will be allowed to open at 25 percent capacity. Officials also green-lighted a drive-in movie theater.

Holness added, social distancing mask requirements will still be in place.

Holness said many local mayors want to allow more than the 25 percent capacity designated by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“A large number of them wanted 50 percent or more because the restaurants are telling us that they are not going to be able to be profitable at less than 50 percent,” said Holness.

Though, he said the governor would have to agree to this change.

Beaches in Broward are still off limits for now. Same with housing development gyms, which did not get 75 percent of the municipal mayors’ approval.

Broward County is also launching an antibody testing program with Nova Southeastern University.

There will be an 11 am virtual workshop on Tuesday to discuss Broward’s reopening.

Palm Beach took the first steps to reopening yesterday.