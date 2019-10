A search is underway to find whoever committed what police call a horrible crime in Broward County.

A cat in Pembroke Pines was shot with a BB gun this weekend.

The cat suffered a collapsed lung but survived and could be allowed to go home on Monday.

The owner told reporters she hopes the shooter is caught before another pet is hurt.

The suspect is facing animal cruelty charges and a fine of at least $5,000.

This story is developing.